The 23-year-old man suspected of killing Jered Sperling during a carjacking in Kent told detectives he shot Sperling with the victim's gun after stealing his truck on April 16.

Gurkeerat Kainth has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sperling as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kainth was high on narcotics when he allegedly stole the GMC Denali while it was idling outside Kent East Hill Storage, according to a police report.

Police said Sperling tried to stop his truck from being stolen by holding onto the side of the truck bed. Kainth shot several time at Sperling while driving down the road, court documents state.

Sperling's body was found in the bed of the truck the following day.

Initially, Kainth told police he found the gun in the center console of the truck. However, police later discovered the gun had been stolen from a vehicle in Kent Sunday night.

A witness told detectives he was with the suspect just before the carjacking. He said he saw Kainth steal the truck. He also told police he saw Kainth with a handgun two days prior.

Another witness who was at the home where the suspect was arrested said Kainth admitted to stealing the truck and killing its owner, the police report says.

Bond for the suspect has been set at $1 million.

Court documents state that Kainth has two prior convictions for stealing cars. A third stolen car case against him is pending.