Suspect in intentional fatal hit and run wanted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office

PARKLAND, Wash. — The suspect of a fatal hit and run is wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) after he fled the scene of a homicide investigation.

PCSD was called to 106th St S and Ainsworth Ave S. around 5 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing two men engaged in an argument in the street. The suspect reportedly got in his vehicle and intentionally hit and killed the victim, according to PCSD.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, according to witnesses.