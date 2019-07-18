A 50-year-old man suspected of killing 25-year-old Rayshauna Webber in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Sunday was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The man was arrested in Tacoma and booked into the King County Correctional Facility for investigation of murder. According to the jail roster, the man faces multiple charges - bail was denied.

Webber was fatally stabbed in what police say was a random attack at Cal Anderson Park.

It was one of three violent attacks in Seattle over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning Seattle police responded to a shooting near Seattle Center that left one man critically injured. Officers also responded to another shooting near Alaskan Way.

Following the violence, Police Chief Carmen Best made a plea for additional staffing, saying the three violent crimes highlighted the the department's "critical staffing issues."

Best said the city’s additional resources from its emphasis patrols initiative allowed officers to respond quickly to the incident near Seattle Center, but if that hadn’t been in place they would have been down 20 people. The department also had to call in resources from all over the city and hold over third watch officers to ensure they could respond to priority calls.

Best said the situation pointed to a need to better recruit and retain officers.

The Downtown Seattle Association released the following statement, praising Best and the police department:

“Chief Carmen Best and the Seattle Police Department should be commended for all they do for this community and particularly for how they’ve handled the recent rash of violent crimes. Without their quick action, these recent tragedies could have been even worse. The chief’s call for resources cannot be ignored. Our city is relying upon a police department whose numbers would have been adequate for 1970s Seattle, but not nearly enough for the reality we face today. Our population has doubled since the 1970s, with more people moving to the area, and nearly 85,000 people living in downtown Seattle. Unfortunately, our city’s police department has not kept pace, with a current staffing shortfall that forces neighborhoods to invest private dollars in police overtime shifts, as we continue to do in downtown. This isn’t sustainable. This city should feel welcoming and safe at all hours of the day, and proper Seattle Police staffing levels are a critical component.”