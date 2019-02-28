A 38-year-old suspect is in custody for a series of large fires around Seattle late last year, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Detectives believe the suspect set five fires at businesses between October 28 and November 28 in the Ballard, Fremont, and Queen Anne neighborhoods.

The businesses include an office complex, an Elks lodge, a lumber yard, a gymnasium, and a restaurant. Police estimate the fires caused more than $4.5 million in damage.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the Washington State Crime Lab matched the suspect’s DNA to evidence recovered from one of the crime scenes. Police were alerted to the DNA match on February 6, 2019.

Police say the suspect was already in custody at the Whatcom County Jail for an unrelated case. Investigators are working with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to bring charges against the man.

The November 10 arson at a lumberyard in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood damaged two businesses, the Gascoigne Lumber Company and Northwest Millworks. The total loss to all structures impacted by the fire was an estimated $4.3 million.

Seattle Fire reported crews saw flames up to 100 feet high when they first arrived. The massive amount of combustible materials caused the fire to spread more quickly, Seattle fire said.

The lumberyard fire was the first time since 2010 Seattle fire called for a four-alarm assignment, which is significant for the city.

“We had approximately 51 units here on scene, 142 personnel, 17 engines, 10 ladder trucks, and a number of other ancillary vehicles supporting the operation,” Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said about the fire.