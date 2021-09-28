Suspect in custody following police chase in south King County

The suspect took off from SeaTac in a stolen vehicle, hitting a deputy's patrol car, before being stopped just outside of Kent.

SEATAC, Wash. — A suspect is in custody following a police chase in south King County, Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, a homeowner in the 22000 block of 34th Avenue South in SeaTac reported seeing a person acting suspiciously on their home security camera, according to officials with the King County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, the suspect took off in a stolen vehicle and struck a deputy's patrol car while trying to evade authorities.

Deputies initiated a pursuit and the suspect was eventually stopped and taken into custody along SE Kent-Kangley Road near 128th Place SE outside of Kent.

The suspect sustained minor injuries. Deputies are still trying to determine if the suspect was armed, officials said.

No further information has been released.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.