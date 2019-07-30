Police took one suspect into custody after an officer-involved shooting and carjacking in south King County.

Normandy Park police confronted a suspect on Monday afternoon and exchanged gunfire with him. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and crashed in the parking lot of a Burien shopping complex.

Authorities surrounded the suspect inside the stolen vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. The dark sedan was stuck on a rock in the parking lot of a Ross store on 1st Ave. S. in Burien.

After nearly 30 minutes, police took one person from the vehicle into custody. Nearby businesses on 1st Ave. S. in Burien were evacuated during the police response.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting, carjacking or standoff, but there are multiple crime scenes involved.

