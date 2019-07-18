SEATTLE — A man who police say has confessed to killing a Tenino mother a decade ago is now facing a federal firearms charge.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the man called 911 on July 9 to confess to killing Nancy Moyer, who went missing in 2009, but he then recanted. The prosecutor's office has declined to file charges while the investigation continues.

Detectives said they found 17 guns at his home, including an AM-15 multi-caliber rifle with a short barrel. In a complaint unsealed Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said the weapon was not registered under the National Firearms Act and was illegal to possess.

The man was taken into federal custody Wednesday. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Moyer, a 36-year-old mother of two, disappeared from her Tenino home in March 2009. Her disappearance was ruled foul play.