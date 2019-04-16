An Edmonds man who has been charged with the 1972 murder of a 20-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Monday.

Terrence Miller, 77, is accused of killing Jody Loomis, who was last seen riding her bike to horse stables in Mill Creek. Two people found her body in the woods about 30 minutes later.

Miller's trial is expected to begin June 7. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Jody Loomis poses with her horse in 1972.

Courtesy of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives tracked down Miller using DNA evidence and a public genetic genealogy website.

Miller’s DNA from the crime scene was initially logged in a national database in 2008, but there was never a hit.

Ten years later, detectives sent his DNA to another lab, which came up with a list of possible relatives for the suspect. A genetic genealogist then built a family tree and helped identify a possible suspect.

Detectives followed Miller to Tulalip Casino, where they collected a coffee cup that he discarded. The DNA on the cup matched the DNA at the crime scene.

The lifelong Snohomish County resident was arrested last week.