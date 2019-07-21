Tacoma police were involved in a shooting Sunday morning near 38th and G Street. Officer Loretta Cool said the shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m.

A witness reported it started as a routine traffic stop of a known suspect. The suspect and officer were arguing, according to the witness, and the suspect allegedly showed a weapon.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports a male suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by police.

This is a developing story. KING 5 has a crew on the way. More information will be provided as it becomes available.