Suspect accused of shooting, killing Ferndale man found dead in California

Todd D. Andersen was accused of shooting and killing Douglas Scoggins at a business in Ferndale on Thursday.

FERNDALE, Wash. — The suspect in a homicide in Ferndale died by suicide when police tried to contact him this week.

Todd D. Andersen, 49, was accused of shooting and killing Douglas Scoggins, 58, at a business Thursday. Andersen was Scoggins’ former employee, and court records show they were having a dispute, according to Riley Sweeney, communications officer with the City of Ferndale.

On Friday, Andersen allegedly emailed a family member saying he was in the Clear Creek area of Lassen County in northern California, according to the city of Ferndale. Andersen also has childhood connections to the area, officials said.

Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Andersen, and when they tried to contact him, Andersen killed himself, according to the city.

Sweeney said Scoggins was deeply involved in the Ferndale community, volunteering his time to help build a community playground.

"He was a generous man, and we're sad to see him gone,” Sweeney said. 

