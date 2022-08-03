Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima

The 26-year-old man was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment (threats to kill).

The man was previously wanted for escaping from community custody, in addition to crimes he allegedly committed on July 5 at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull.

Around noon on July 5, a Lynnwood police officer saw a vehicle associated with the man parked in front of the Pick-n-Pull along Highway 99. Several officers checked the area and found him inside the wrecking yard and attempted to take him into custody.

According to initial police reports, he pulled out a handgun and put it to the head of a woman he arrived at the wrecking yard with.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man. He then ran toward the main parking lot where his vehicle was parked.

A witness stated that as the suspect was climbing a fence, he fired "at least one round." A Lynnwood police sergeant then returned fire.

The suspect was able to reach his vehicle and sped away.

After a brief pursuit, officers were unable "to maintain visual contact as the suspect recklessly eluded."