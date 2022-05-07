Suspect with felony warrants on the loose after running from Lynnwood police

According to initial reports, the suspect pulled out a handgun and put it to the head of a female he arrived with.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LYNNWOOD, Wash — A suspect with felony warrants is on the loose after running from Lynnwood police Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, who police have not named, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and a department of corrections warrant for second-degree assault.

Around noon, a Lynnwood police officer saw a vehicle associated with the suspect parked in front of Pick-n-Pull along Highway 99. Several officers checked the area and found the suspect inside the wrecking yard and attempted to take him into custody.

According to initial reports, the suspect pulled out a handgun and put it to the head of a female he arrived with.

Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect.

The suspect ran toward the main parking lot where his vehicle was parked.

A witness stated that as the suspect was climbing a fence, he fired "at least one round." A Lynnwood police sergeant then returned fire.

The suspect was able to reach his vehicle and sped away.

After a brief pursuit, officers were unable "to maintain visual contact as the suspect recklessly eluded."

Neither the vehicle or suspect have been found.

There are no known injuries at this time.