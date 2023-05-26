Suspect in deadly Edmonds stabbing charged with first-degree murder

Ian S. Bramel-Allen, 43, is accused of killing a 37-year-old man in the parking lot of Winco Foods on April 19.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The man accused of killing another man and then stealing a vehicle in Edmonds was charged with first-degree murder on May 25.

Ian Shain Bramel-Allen, 43, also faces one charge of theft of a motor vehicle. He's being held on $1 million bail. Bramel-Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bramel-Allen is accused of fatally stabbing a 37-year-old man around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Winco Foods in the 21900 block of Highway 99 the night of April 19.

Bramel-Allen got away in the victim's Kia Sorento, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department found the stolen vehicle on the morning of April 20 near Volunteer Park.

Around 11:30 a.m. someone spotted Bramel-Allen near the park.

When Seattle police found him, he stabbed himself in the neck before being taken into custody. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated, where he remained for several days before being booked into Snohomish County Jail.

When a detective was speaking with Bramel-Allen at the hospital, he said he "didn't mean to kill [the victim]," according to charging documents. "That wasn't the plan for the day that day."

When the detective asked him to repeat what he said, he replied, "That wasn't the plan for the day."

What led up to the fatal stabbing

According to charging documents, the victim was friends with Bramel-Allen's ex-girlfriend. Though Bramel-Allen's ex-girlfriend refused to speak, her mother told detectives the two broke up a few weeks prior to the stabbing.

The mother told detectives that Bramel-Allen did not like the victim and her daughter's friendship and that Bramel-Allen was "out for him," according to charging documents.

Bramel-Allen's ex-girlfriend was visiting her mother in the hospital on the evening of the stabbing. The victim was waiting outside in the Kia at the time. When the ex-girlfriend went to check on him, he was gone. The mother later saw her daughter's Kia on the news.

The victim's mother later told detectives her son had been visiting Bramel-Allen's ex-girlfriend. A few weeks before the fatal stabbing, she said the victim told her Bramel-Allen had threatened him over the phone. On the morning of April 19, the victim told his mother things were fine.

Detectives tried to interview Bramel-Allen's ex-girlfriend again on April 25. She was found dead from an apparent drug overdose in her Mountlake Terrace apartment.