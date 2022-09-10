Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance

The four Burien Police Department officers involved in the deadly shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities.

Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.

Minutes later, deputies found a person matching the description of one of the suspects. Police said the person was contacted, but it ultimately led to deputies using deadly force in an encounter. The person was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from emergency crews, police said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The four Burien Police Department officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



The Valley Independent Investigative team (VIIT) is serving as the independent investigative team for the officer-involved shooting. VIIT is a multi-agency team made up of investigators from Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle and Tukwila.

The Burien Police Department is excluded from the investigation because it is involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.