Suspect in Delridge homeless encampment murder pleads not guilty

According to court documents, Thompson engaged in a "multi-location violent crime spree" in West Seattle on June 19 and 20.

SEATTLE — The suspect accused of killing a man at a Delridge homeless encampment in West Seattle pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Jaycee Cedric Thompson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the June shooting.

According to court documents, around 11 p.m. on June 19, Thompson attempted to rob his friend at gunpoint. When his friend asked if he was joking, Thompson beat him with his gun.

He then drove a suspected stolen van to another crime scene, kidnapped an acquaintance at gun point and made that victim lead him to another known acquaintance’s home at the Delridge encampment.

Once there, the defendant busted into the structure and shot Anthony Gonzalez with a shotgun as he sat on his bed, according to court documents. Gonzalez died at the scene.

The shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. on 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street.

The defendant was captured by Seattle police when he returned to the same area of his violent spree, driving what is believed to be the same stolen van. A weapon inside the van appeared to match the description of the weapon the defendant used in all of the crimes.

Thompson committed crime spree while out on bail for motor vehicle theft on April 29, 2021. He also had a warrant in Pierce County for an active DUI case. His $5,000 bail was posted by the Northwest Community Bail Fund.

Thompson's criminal history includes multiple thefts, assaults, negligent driving and driving under the influence.