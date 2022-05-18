Suspect in death of 24-year-old Tacoma mother arrested

The suspect was booked into jail for first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a child, according to Tacoma police.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old male suspect was arrested for first-degree murder Wednesday following an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Tacoma woman.

The suspect was booked into jail for first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a child, according to Tacoma police.

Sound Sound 911 received a call from the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A resident of an apartment complex asked for a welfare check to be done on their neighbor.

According to police, the neighbor's children, ages 2, 3, and 5, reported that their mother was dead inside of their apartment.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.