Suspect in deadly Northgate shooting to be held on $2 million bond

The suspect was arrested Wednesday following reports of a body found near Haller Lake.

SEATTLE — The man suspected of shooting and killing another man near Haller Lake in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood earlier this week is being held on a $2 million bond.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday following reports of a body found in the 9600 block of College Way.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, near Haller Lake. A passerby called 911 to report the shooting just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. At the time, police said, there was evidence of a shooting in the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North but they did not find a victim.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the area in an RV with another person who appeared to be unconscious. According to court documents, police said video surveillance showed the suspect shooting the victim before dragging his body into the RV. Video from a witness showed the same RV entering a parking lot near where the body was found.

Investigators identified the suspect and found him and the vehicle in Federal Way just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect was initially arrested for assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. His charges were upgraded to murder on Wednesday after police connected the body found to the shooting incident.

Bullock waived his right to appear at Thursday's hearing.