Suspect charged with shooting, running over Everett police officer appears in court

The suspect pleaded not guilty in April 2022, days after he told the court that he wanted to plead guilty to all of his charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EVERETT, Wash. — A Snohomish County judge denied a request Friday to move the trial for a man charged in the deadly shooting of an Everett police officer.

Richard Rotter, the 50-year-old man accused of shooting and killing Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha last year, made a court appearance Friday.

The judge said he could still decide to move the trial if issues of seating an impartial jury arise later.

Rotter is charged with aggravated first-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

Rotter pleaded not guilty in April 2022, days after Rotter told the court that he wanted to plead guilty to all of his charges.

The charges allege Rotter shot Rocha at point-blank range on March 25, 2022 after the officer saw him moving firearms from one vehicle to another in a Starbucks parking lot.

Rocha learned from dispatch that Rotter had outstanding warrants, and Rotter told Rocha that he was a convicted felon.

When Rocha tried to take Rotter into custody, Rotter fought back. Court documents indicate that bodycam footage and witness video captures Rotter shooting Rocha in the head three times and then running Rocha’s body over with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Everett police found Rotter and took him into custody following a chase that ended when Rotter crashed his vehicle.

Rotter has 13 felony convictions dating back to 1985 for crimes such as burglary, assault and drug possession. Additionally, Rotter has 43 misdemeanor convictions.

A trial date was set for May 27.