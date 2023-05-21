Man charged with allegedly breaking into PLU dorms, groping sleeping students

Tipsters were able to provide law enforcement with information that ultimately led to the man's identification and arrest.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 31-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly broke into Pacific Lutheran University dorms and groped two women while they were sleeping last week.

Dylan Robinson was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of burglary and one count of indecent liberties. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail just after midnight Saturday. Robinson was originally arrested after the incident on May 14 but was released from custody.

According to court documents, a student woke up at around 4:15 a.m. on May 14 and saw someone standing in her room, watching her and her roommate sleep. The student reportedly got up to check her closet when the man, later identified by police as Robinson, grabbed her so she started hitting him and yelling at him to get out.

At 5:30 a.m. two other students were leaving a dorm when they heard screaming. The students told police they saw the suspect leaving the dorm so they followed him and called 911. When the students rounded a corner, the suspect threw a shoe at the roommate of the victim. She pepper-sprayed him and backed away.

The students followed him into a nearby apartment complex but lost sight of him. They were able to get a picture of the suspect.

When deputies arrived at the school they learned of another woman who woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to a man groping her. She reportedly got up and yelled at the suspect and he fled.

The documents said investigators found that one of the windows on the dorm building was open and had the screen removed. Police said they were able to match fingerprints on the window with Robinson's.