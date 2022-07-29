3rd suspect arrested in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting that injured 5

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday during a traffic stop without incident, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The third and final suspect in the Mount Vernon Walmart shooting that injured five people earlier this month has been arrested, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD).

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday during a traffic stop without incident, police said. The teen was booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention on five counts of first-degree assault.

The shooting happened July 17 about an hour before the store closed for the night. Three gang members confronted rival gang members in the Walmart, and multiple shots were fired, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Three of the involved members, all 19 years old, were injured along with a 76-year-old customer, who was shot in the leg as he fled, and a 24-year-old security guard, who was shot numerous times, according to police.

The first suspect was arrested on July 22. The second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself in to law enforcement days later.

Witnesses told KING 5 that after the gunshots rang out, people started screaming and running toward the front doors.

Jessica Boots of Concrete said she and her fiancé were in the soda aisle and heading to the checkout when the shooting started.

“The gunshots started firing, and it sounded like it was right next to us,” said Boots, who was on a date night. “I looked back at my fiancé because he was a little bit behind me. and everybody started screaming, running through the front doors.”

