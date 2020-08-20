Man arrested after bodies found in bags in West Seattle

A 62-year-old man was booked into King County jail on suspicion of murdering two people whose remains were located in West Seattle in June.

SEATTLE — A 62-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail Wednesday for being suspected of murdering two people whose remains were found in bags on Alki Beach in June.

The man, who has not been charged, was arrested at a home in Burien.

The investigation continues.

On June 19, police responded after getting a call about a suspicious bag on the beach near the water in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW.

Another bag was found in the water.

The King County Medical Examiner's office later identified the deceased as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis who died in Seattle on June 16 from multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was identified as 27-year-old Austin Wenner who died of a gunshot wound to the torso on June 16. The manner of death for both victims is homicide.