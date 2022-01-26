Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old girl in Pierce County

The Pierce County SWAT arrested the 32-year-old suspect without incident Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man suspected of striking two 12-year-old girls with a truck in Midland, killing one of them and leaving the other badly injured, was arrested Wednesday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said SWAT surrounded a house where they located the suspect and he surrendered without incident just before 6 a.m.

The sheriff's department said the suspect was reportedly seen getting out of the truck involved in the crash at a local gas station after it was reportedly stolen on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson, were struck by a flatbed truck on 14th Street East near 14th Avenue Ct. East while they were walking home. Goldade was killed.

The sheriff's department had offered a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.

Vehicular Homicide Suspect In Custody - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Today at 0543 hours, Pierce County SWAT has... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022