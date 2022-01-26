Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old girl in Pierce County

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man suspected of striking two 12-year-old girls with a truck in Midland, killing one of them and leaving the other badly injured, was arrested Wednesday morning.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said SWAT surrounded a house where they located the suspect and he surrendered without incident just before 6 a.m.
The sheriff's department said the suspect was reportedly seen getting out of the truck involved in the crash at a local gas station after it was reportedly stolen on Saturday.
The victims, identified as Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson, were struck by a flatbed truck on 14th Street East near 14th Avenue Ct. East while they were walking home. Goldade was killed.
The sheriff's department had offered a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.
The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit and run death, hit and run injury, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.