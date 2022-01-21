Suspect arrested in fatal Bremerton hit-and-run

A 62-year-old Poulsbo man was struck and killed while riding his bike on the shoulder of Central Valley Road, according to KCSO.

BREMERTON, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bremerton Friday afternoon.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to the 8000 block of Central Valley Road NE at 12:48 p.m. Friday after calls about a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found a man laying on the ground, unresponsive. Deputies tried to administer life-saving measures, but the 62-year-old Poulsbo man died at the scene, according to KCSO. The driver responsible had fled the scene in what witnesses described as an older gray SUV.

The investigation indicated the bicyclist was riding southbound on the shoulder of Central Valley Road when he was struck by a car that had driven onto the roadway shoulder.

Around 1:39 p.m., a deputy located a vehicle matching that description, a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, in the parking lot of an apartment complex nearby.

Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Poulsbo man, who was arrested without incident, according to KCSO.

The suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run.