Suspect arrested after man run over at Spanaway fast food drive-through

The suspect is accused of running over the victim, 68-year-old James Brown, twice in the Jack in the Box drive-through line.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect Tuesday who is accused of driving over another person at a fast food restaurant drive-through in Spanaway.

The arrest happened around 10 a.m. at the Walmart in Spanaway, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss.

The 22-year-old suspect is being booked in the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder, according to the sheriff's department.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as James Brown, 68, of Spanaway. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was homicide, according to the medical examiner.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Jack in the Box near Mountain Highway East and 204th Street East.

The suspect allegedly struck the back of Brown’s car with their vehicle in the drive-through. Brown got out of the car to confront the suspect, and the suspect ran Brown over, according to the sheriff’s department. Police say the suspect then backed up and ran over Brown again before leaving the scene.

“This person intentionally ran over someone with a vehicle,” Moss said. “They used it as a deadly weapon and backed over them again.”

Deputies are still searching for the suspect vehicle, which is a white 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Washington license plate BXG3641. The car is missing its rear bumper. Detectives believe it may have been sold to a junk car hauler business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or call 1-800-222-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.