Police arrested a man they say shot at multiple storefronts during an attempted burglary at South Hill Mall Tuesday morning.

Puyallup police say the man fired shots as he attempted to leave the the Macy's at the mall.

KING 5's Kierra Elfalan reports some employees were inside the mall at the time.

No one was injured and no shots were fired by police, according to the department.

All areas of the mall except the Golden Corral are closed for an investigation, according to police.