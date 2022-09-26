Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release

More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Maggie Dowell testified against his potential release Monday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison.

”He is not to me releasable to the public. He’ll do this to someone else. I know he will,” said Dowell.

Her husband, Loran Dowell, co-workers Robert Pierre and Linda Burford were all killed during a June 1980 armed robbery of the Barn Door Tavern in South King County.

Pauley and accomplice Scott Smith were sentenced to life in prison in 1981, but changes in state law made them eligible for parole.

Pauley was scheduled to be set free in July, but Governor Jay Inslee blocked it.

Inslee said Pauley did not take responsibility for his actions and did not show any remorse.

The state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board has to reset Pauley’s sentence.

Pauley will testify before the board in October.

Dowell, and her daughters, Angie Dowell and Kelley Tarp, told board members Monday Pauley should not be released, even if he does apologize at that hearing.