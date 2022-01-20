Surveillance video shows 4 armed men robbing Lynnwood marijuana store

Four men in masks, brandishing guns, rushed into Green Lady Marijuana store Wednesday night as workers were preparing to close.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Lynnwood marijuana shop.

Surveillance video shows four men in masks, brandishing guns, rushed into Green Lady Marijuana store, Wednesday night, as workers were preparing to close, according to Monique Conrad, an assistant manager.

“It was really, really scary,” she said, “We pretty much just all knew to cooperate and try to stay as calm as we could and that we would hopefully stay alive.”

The suspects forced the workers to the ground, and then into an office, where they threatened to shoot them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Conrad said the men tried to get her to open a safe, but she did not have access.

“People know there's a large volume of cash here and that's what gets us hit,” Conrad said.

She said the suspects were able to get some money and eventually fled with about $6,000 and about $2,000 worth of products.

Conrad said Green Lady and other dispensaries are banding together and sharing updates to prepare for intruders in any way they can.

“There have been a lot of robberies and a lot of shootings at dispensaries in the last couple of months,” she said.