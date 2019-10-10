SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Sultan parent was booked in Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday on child rape charges.

Jason Dominguez is held on two counts of second degree rape and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

In a letter to parents, the Sultan School District said the arrest involves a parent who was associated with many community and school programs including the parent teacher association at one of the schools.

School district staff asked parents with any information or concerns to come forward as they continue to work closely with detectives.

Dominguez is held on a $250,000 bond.