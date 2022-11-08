Burglary suspects crash stolen car into barn in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after a car that was stolen by suspects who broke into a Renton apartment complex crashed into a barn in Renton early Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Southeast Carr Road, not far from New Horizon School. The crash caused significant damage to the building.
Valley Communications, which dispatches police, firefighters and paramedics to areas of south King County, confirmed a vehicle was carjacked and then involved in a residential burglary at Grammercy Apartments. The suspects then fled the apartment complex in the stolen vehicle.
Valley Com said Renton police located the stolen vehicle and started a pursuit. The stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on Southeast Carr Road when it crashed into the building.
Multiple people were taken into custody, but it is currently unknown how many arrests were made or how many suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The ages of those arrested are also currently unknown.
A tow truck was called to the scene, and the stolen vehicle was removed from inside the barn. The removal of the vehicle caused the structure to partially collapse.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.