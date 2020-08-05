Stolen SUV hauling a boat leads police on wild chase through downtown Tacoma

Two occupied vehicles were hit during the incident, police said. A man arrested at the scene could face numerous charges.

TACOMA, Wash. — A stolen SUV hauling a boat barreled through downtown Tacoma Thursday afternoon, leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Tacoma police arrested a 36-year-old man, who could face multiple charges.

The chase started after a caller reported seeing a stolen black Range Rover at the Point Defiance boat launch, according to Tacoma Police.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover then hit two occupied vehicles and led police on a 12-mile chase through that went through downtown Tacoma.

The chase wound through the city and ended at South 74th and South Wapato in South Tacoma when the Range Rover struck another vehicle, police said.

The man was booked in connection with DUI, possession of stolen property, two counts of first-degree assault, hit and run unoccupied, and felony eluding. Police say he also had a felony domestic violence warrant.

The assault charges stem from the suspect hitting those occupied vehicles, police said. No injuries were reported.