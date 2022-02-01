Police find stolen car used by teens who escaped Snoqualmie detention center

Five teens are accused of assaulting Echo Glen Children's Center staff before escaping in a state-owned vehicle last week.

KENT, Wash. — Police have found the stolen car that five teens used to escape a Snoqualmie detention center.

The Kent Police Department located the 2018 Ford Fusion in a park Monday. The department said Tuesday it was there for several days before it was discovered.

Three of the teens who escaped have been arrested, but police are still searching for two detainees.

The five juveniles, who are between 14 and 17 years old, escaped Echo Glen Children’s Center, a medium/maximum security facility, on Jan. 26. The teens allegedly assaulted employees and acquired the keys to the state-own Fusion.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old who was adjudicated of first-degree murder in 2021, was arrested the following day in Kent. Two other detainees were arrested in Kirkland and Kent later that day.

Those three teens appeared in court Jan. 28, and a judge found probable cause for offenses, including escape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, robbery in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle.

The teens were expected to remain in juvenile detention prior to a charging decision.