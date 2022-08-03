x
Crime

State Route 2 closed in Snohomish County after multi-vehicle collision kills motorcyclist

The crash involved three cars and a motorcycle. The cause is still under investigation.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
A police car with lights on a city street.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 2 will be closed in between Monroe and Sultan until late Wednesday night following a multi-vehicle collision that killed a motorcyclist. 

The roadway is fully blocked at milepost 19, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett. 

The crash involved three vehicles and a motorcycle, Kennett said. The roadway is expected to reopen around 11 or 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

