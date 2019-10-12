OLYMPIA, Wash. — A phone number associated with the Washington State Patrol is being spoofed to make fraudulent bomb threats to drive people to a website in an apparent scam.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state have received calls from people regarding a threatening voicemail being left on their phone. There's no indication there are any actual threats, but the state patrol asks anyone who receives the call to report it to 911.

People who receive the call on their phone may see "State Police and Highway Patrol" display on their caller ID.

If the call goes to voicemail, a 16-second message instructs the recipient to visit a website to ensure their personal safety.

"The tone, substance, and fraudulent use of a WSP number as its apparent origin on this call is designed to confuse or frighten the unsuspecting and vulnerable," State Patrol warns.

State Patrol is investigating.