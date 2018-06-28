Burglars terrorized one Spokane home three times during a 24-hour period on Monday.

Spokane Police was called to a home on Cora Avenue after a homeowner caught two burglars in the act.

Court documents say that nearly 40 guns were stolen from the home.

The homeowner caught a man and a woman in the act, but police were only able to arrest the woman.

Tanya Patricia Myers, 34, was in court on Wednesday and told police she was helping a friend move items out of the house of a deceased friend.

She told police she noticed there were no pictures or personal items of the deceased friend in the house.

Myers' bond was set on Wednesday at $10,000.

SPD is still looking for the second suspect.

