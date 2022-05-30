Family of mother killed at Spanaway gas station asks shooter to turn themselves in

Angelina Palmer was shot and killed last Thursday. Investigators say she was an innocent bystander caught in an altercation between people in two cars.

SEATTLE — The family of a mother killed by gunfire has a message for her killer – turn yourself in.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Angelina Palmer was shot and killed last Thursday at a Spanaway gas station. Investigators say Palmer was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between people in two different vehicles.



“It hurts, it hurts so bad,” said Willard Palmer, Angelina’s brother.



The 39-year-old woman leaves behind nine children.



“It had nothing to do with her. The whole shooting, the incident, she didn’t know who those people were, she just happened to get caught up in – by walking into a 7/11 store,” Willard Palmer said.

According to a Pierce County spokesperson, deputies responded to a gas station on the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately gave the woman first aid.



According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), two men in two different vehicles were in some kind of fight – one fired at the other, shooting and wounding Angelina Palmer. The two vehicles sped off.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.



“We do not believe our victim was involved whatsoever,” said PCSD Sgt. Daren Moss. “She was buying things inside the store and walking out when she was struck by the gunfire." Moss continued.