Spanaway father charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old daughter dies from fentanyl overdose

The medical examiner said that the "amount of pills was among the most she had seen in a child" according to court documents.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A Spanaway father has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his daughter died from a fentanyl overdose last week.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) said deputies responded to a home in Spanaway early Saturday morning after a man called 911 reporting his 2-year-old daughter was not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies and paramedics said the child was dead. The father, 33-year-old Evan Hodge, told deputies he fell asleep with his daughter and when he woke up around 4:20 a.m., she was non-responsive.

Detectives returned to the home and reinterviewed the father along with serving a search warrant. The documents revealed investigators found a drug pipe, plastic baggies, a drug scale, tin foil with burn residue, and Narcan at the residence. Hodge told authorities he had fentanyl in a backpack in his car.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said the child had a "significant amount of fentanyl in her system." According to court documents, the medical examiner said that the "amount of pills was among the most she had seen in a child."