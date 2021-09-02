Car drives into store in Spanaway, driver flees

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Payless Shoes is missing.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A car crashed into a Payless ShoeSource in Spanaway just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the crash along 161st Street. The driver ran from the scene, according to Washington State Patrol.

According to state troopers, the car found inside the store was stopped by Pierce County deputies on Monday. The driver was cited for reckless driving. It is unclear if it was the same driver Tuesday morning.

About 40 minutes after the crash in Spanaway, police found a stolen vehicle on 136th Street that had been rolled and abandoned. Police believe the two crashes may be connected.