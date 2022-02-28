x
Woman fatally shot inside vehicle in South Tacoma neighborhood

Officers received reports of a woman shot in South Tacoma just before 4 a.m. Monday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle in South Tacoma early Monday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded to the 4900 block of S Burlington Way just before 4 a.m. to reports of a woman shot.

Officers located the woman who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have responded to the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to TPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

