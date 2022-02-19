Snohomish County Sheriff: 30 guns, pounds of drugs seized in Lake Stevens

30 guns and more than four and a half pounds of drugs were seized Friday after a search warrant was served.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Authorities in Snohomish County seized more than 30 guns and multiple pounds of drugs after serving a search warrant, the Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney reported Friday.

Fortney said multiple task forces, SWAT members and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Patrol served a search warrant in Lake Stevens Friday.

In all, authorities seized 30 guns, a pound of powder fentanyl, three pounds of heroin, a half-pound of meth, 200 pills, three stolen motorcycles, a stolen cargo trailer, a stolen dump trailer and a stolen BMW. Fortney said it recovered stolen guns but did not specify how many of the guns seized were reported stolen.

Well between the time I posted last and now, I received another update on a case I just had to post about. Earlier... Posted by Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney on Friday, February 18, 2022

The Regional Drug Task Force, Violent Offender Task Force, Region 1 SWAT, Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force and SCSO Patrol all assisted in serving the search warrant.

No information has been shared on any arrests made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.