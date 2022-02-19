Snohomish County Sheriff: 30 guns, pounds of drugs seized in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Authorities in Snohomish County seized more than 30 guns and multiple pounds of drugs after serving a search warrant, the Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney reported Friday.
Fortney said multiple task forces, SWAT members and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Patrol served a search warrant in Lake Stevens Friday.
In all, authorities seized 30 guns, a pound of powder fentanyl, three pounds of heroin, a half-pound of meth, 200 pills, three stolen motorcycles, a stolen cargo trailer, a stolen dump trailer and a stolen BMW. Fortney said it recovered stolen guns but did not specify how many of the guns seized were reported stolen.
The Regional Drug Task Force, Violent Offender Task Force, Region 1 SWAT, Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force and SCSO Patrol all assisted in serving the search warrant.
No information has been shared on any arrests made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
