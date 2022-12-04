Snohomish County deputy shoots at suspect who ran stolen vehicle into patrol car

No injuries were reported at the scene. The suspect also hit several other cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

A man is in custody at Snohomish County Jail after "maneuvering" a stolen vehicle into several cars, including a Snohomish County Sheriff's vehicle, in the Silver Firs Shopping Center in Everett, Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) spokesperson Julie Moore said Tuesday night.

According to Moore, four Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a welfare check in the shopping center parking lot off 134th Place SE. Upon arrival, deputies ran the plates of the vehicle in question and determined it had been reported stolen.

When the deputies attempted to make contact with the individual in the vehicle, he drove the vehicle into multiple other cars in the lot, including a Sheriff's vehicle, Moore said. A deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle, which did not hit the suspect according to Moore, and he complied and was taken into custody.

There were no injuries in the incident according to Moore. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

SMART has taken over the investigation into the incident.