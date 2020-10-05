Snohomish County deputies search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Getchell

Deputies say a driver was headed eastbound weaving in and out of traffic when they slammed into an oncoming car with four people inside.

GETCHELL, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff deputies are searching for a driver who they say caused a deadly crash in Getchell, just east of Marysville, Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of 84th Street Northeast and 153rd Avenue Northeast around 11 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say a driver was headed eastbound weaving in and out of traffic when they slammed into an oncoming car with four people inside.

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured, according to Snohomish County Sheriff officials.

Witnesses told deputies the driver who hit the car took off after the crash.

Deputies are asking if you have any information about the crash or the driver to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Department.

A description of the driver's vehicle was not immediately available.