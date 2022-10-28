Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County

The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley called a "terrible hoarding-turned-puppy-mill situation."

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions.

The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called a "terrible hoarding-turned-puppy-mill situation."

The Skagit County Prosecutor's Office formally charged Alla Plisko with first-degree animal cruelty this week. Plisko pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to court documents, Skagit County deputies served Plisko, 54, a domestic violence protection order preventing her from being on the property on Sept. 2, when they noticed a "terrible odor" coming from her RV.

As the deputies searched the property, the deputies found 30 Shih Tzu-type dogs inside the RV, which did not have any running water or power. The deputies also found several German Shepards in a kennel outside with matted fur.

Deputies found more dogs inside an outbuilding located on the property, which had no windows, air conditioning or ventilation.

Court documents say Plisko was escorted away but was later caught trying to sneak back onto the property.

Plisko is facing charges of first-degree animal cruelty and violating the protection order.

The HSSV said last week that the dogs were ready for adoption after it was forced to close to the public to care for them.

The dogs were given the bare minimum of food and water, with some having weighed as little as three pounds, according to the HSSV. The human society said the dogs arrived coated in urine and feces and that some of their nails were so long that they had a difficult time walking.

A total of 126 dogs were rescued, but some were pregnant, increasing the number in their care, the HSSV said.