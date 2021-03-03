Skagit County woman charged with murder after deadly confrontation over political sign

Angela Conijn is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 13 death of 32-year-old Kamran Cohee.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A woman accused of shooting and killing another woman allegedly involved in the theft of a political sign has been charged with murder in Skagit County Superior Court.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 55-year-old Angela Conijn of Big Lake is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 13 death of 32-year-old Kamran Cohee.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Conijn is accused of shooting Cohee after a fight broke out between Conijn’s husband and Cohee’s boyfriend, Joshua Tryon.

During an appearance in Skagit County District Court in February, Tryon said he and Cohee were driving home after sledding when they pulled off on Big Lake Road in Mount Vernon to let some air out of their tires to help navigate the snow. Tryon admitted he saw a “Loren Culp for Governor” sign and grabbed it.

According to court documents, Conijn and her husband saw Tryon take the sign and confronted the couple. A fight escalated between the men, and Conijn allegedly got a gun and fired, killing Cohee.