Shooting victims, responding officers testify Monday in Marquise Tolbert trial

Prosecutors say Tolbert is one of three men involved in a deadly gun battle in downtown Seattle on January 22, 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Two shooting victims took the stand on Monday in the Marquise Tolbert trial. Prosecutors say Tolbert is one of three men involved in a deadly gun battle in downtown Seattle on January 22, 2020.

Three of the police officers who responded that day were the first to testify on Monday. Video from officers’ body-worn cameras was shown in court.

"It is a mass casualty event. There are multiple people on the ground. There's people screaming,” said Officer Greg Nash, as he described what happened that day.

Innocent bystanders were among the victims, including Tanya Jackson, who was shot and killed. A 9-year-old boy was one of the six people shot and wounded. Prosecutors said the gun battle was started by rival gang members, who were shooting at each other near a crowded corner during the evening rush hour.

"The shooters were still at large at that point,” said Nash.

Former Seattle Officer Peter Olson was on patrol when the call came in about 3rd and Pine.

"Security stepped outside of the Amazon building, waived me down, and said someone had been shot,” said Olson.

That victim was Derek Bolt.

"I remember seeing blood on my hand. And I kept running,” Bolt testified on Monday.

When asked what was going through his mind, Bolt replied, “just keep running. Don't die. Keep running. Don't get hit. That's all I kept saying to myself."

Bolt was heading to his bus stop when he was shot in the back of his thigh.

Randall Sullivan was near 3rd and Pine when he was shot in the back of his leg.

"I started seeing blood and 20 or 30 feet later I just kind of, I felt the pain start to come, and I just fell on the sidewalk,” said Sullivan.

Prosecutors are using the images and testimony to take jurors through that January day, as the state makes its case against Marquise Tolbert.