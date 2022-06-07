14-year-old girl shot, killed in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood

The Tacoma Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area as it is still an active scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood around noon Wednesday.

The Tacoma Police Department said juveniles were inside a car in the area of 19th and MLK Jr Way when they were shot at. Police said the victims drove the car to the 1900 block of South Ainsworth and called for medical help but a teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tacoma Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area of S. 19th Street and MLK Jr. Way as it is still an active scene.

Juveniles inside a car were in the area of 19th & MLK Jr Wy when someone shot at them. A 14-yr-old female was struck. The victim car drove to the 1900 blk of S Ainsworth & medical aid was called, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives & forensics on scene. pic.twitter.com/0UbaACPsFE — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 6, 2022

This deadly shooting comes days after five people were shot in Tacoma over the weekend.

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening near the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way around 5:40 p.m.

Hours after the drive-by shooting, police said a “neighborhood dispute” led to another shooting on Sunday evening. Four adults were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The recent spate of violence has been a recurring issue in Tacoma, which had two mass shootings in a 24-hour span. Eight people were injured on June 26 after a large crowd was attending a rave on South Tacoma Way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.