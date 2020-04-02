VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Trevonta Billie Steven Burks.

The suspect, 20-year-old Antoine Steven Archer, was arrested at a Vancouver urgent care clinic where he was getting treatment after accidentally shooting himself in the hand, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around 2:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Vancouver police said Burks and Archer had a verbal altercation that turned physical, which resulted in Archer shooting Burks.

Archer faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.