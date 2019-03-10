VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are responding to a shooting in a downtown Vancouver apartment building.

According to a spokesperson with Vancouver Police, at least three people are injured.

Vancouver fire reported that two of those people are in critical condition.

Vancouver Police said officials are in negotiations with the suspect, who is barricaded in their home. They are a resident of the Smith Tower Apartments which is a senior living facility.

The shooting took place in the lobby.

Some of the residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated and others are sheltering in place while police work toward a peaceful resolution with the alleged shooter.

Police have blocked off the areas between 5th Avenue and Washington Street.

VIDEO: Latest: Shooting at apartments complex in Vancouver (2:50 p.m.)