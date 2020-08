At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 3100 block of Rainier Avenue S.

The Seattle Police Department is looking for a person suspected in a shooting on Rainier Avenue South just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said at least one person was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It's unknown at this time if the shooting was random or targeted.

The shooting happened in the area between S. Mt. Baker Boulevard and S. Byron Street.

Police have not released suspect information.

This is a developing story.

KING 5 will have updates as they become available.