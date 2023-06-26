Teen charged with murder in Lakewood shooting initially reported as accident

A 16-year-old boy was hanging out with three friends in his living room when police say one of them shot him in the chest.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in what police initially reported as an accidental shooting that killed another 16-year-old in Lakewood last week.

The teen was charged Monday with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. KING 5 is not naming the teen because he is a juvenile.

Bail was set at $500,000, according to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Lakewood police officers responded to a residence near Commercial Street Southwest and Woodlawn Street Southwest on June 22 around 6:44 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy who was unresponsive. He was taken to Madigan Army Medical Hospital where he died an hour later.

The boy’s mother told police that her son was in the living room with three of his friends at the time of the shooting.

One of the friends told police he was sitting next to the suspect on the couch when the suspect racked a gun, pointed it and pulled the trigger. The gun didn’t fire, so the suspect racked the slide a second time. In an interview with police, the friend said he told the suspect “not to mess around” and to “be cautious.”

The suspect pointed the gun and pulled the trigger a second time, striking the victim while he was standing in front of the suspect, according to probable cause documents.

Hospital staff told police the boy was shot in the chest.

After the shooting, police said the suspect and another friend fled.