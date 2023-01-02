Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified

KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday.
Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
Police arrived and located two gunshot victims inside one of the rooms: a 43-year-old Kent man and a 32-year-old Alaska woman, both of whom were already deceased.
The suspect is still outstanding and has not been identified.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police do not believe the shooting was random.
Kent police detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to call 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.